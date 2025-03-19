Supreme Court Mandates Nodal Officer for Anti-Mining Vigilance
The Supreme Court instructed the Rajasthan government to appoint a nodal officer in Alwar to address complaints about illegal mining near the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Despite a ban, mining activities allegedly continue within a kilometer of the reserve, prompting this judicial intervention. Complaints must be resolved within two weeks.
The Supreme Court has instructed the Rajasthan government to appoint a nodal officer to tackle illegal mining complaints near the Sariska Tiger Reserve. This directive follows ongoing concerns about unauthorized mining within a kilometer of the reserve, despite a court-imposed ban.
Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized the necessity for this appointment after hearing multiple pleas indicating violations of the mining ban. The Rajasthan government has countered these claims, citing regular inspections aimed at thwarting unauthorized activities.
The court's decision underscores the urgency of protecting critical tiger habitats, with stringent guidelines for addressing grievances within two weeks. Should grievances remain unaddressed, the aggrieved parties are encouraged to seek recourse in the jurisdictional high court.
