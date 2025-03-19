Allegations and Transfers: Jail Superintendent Accused of Harassment
Neha Shah, daughter of deputy jailer Meena Kanojia, accused Varanasi Jail Superintendent Umesh Kumar Singh of harassment. The complaint, highlighting caste-based discrimination and corruption, led to transfers of both Singh and Kanojia. Allegations include misconduct and permitting illegal activities within the prison.
Neha Shah, the daughter of deputy jailer Meena Kanojia, has filed a serious complaint against Varanasi District Jail Superintendent Umesh Kumar Singh, alleging harassment of her mother, a Scheduled Caste officer.
Shah's complaint, lodged at Lalpur Pandeypur Police Station, claims Singh frequently humiliated Kanojia using caste-based slurs, pressuring her through threats and abusive behavior to exploit female inmates. The matter gained traction online, resulting in the transfer of both Kanojia to Naini District Jail and Singh to Sonbhadra.
Amidst these accusations, Shah further alleged that Singh allowed drug trafficking and corruption in the prison, backed by a viral video showing illicit activity. Authorities are considering an FIR as investigations begin.
