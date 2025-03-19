Left Menu

King Abdullah Urges Ceasefire Restoration in Gaza

King Abdullah of Jordan, speaking in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, urged for the restoration of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza amidst a worsening crisis.

In a serious diplomatic appeal, King Abdullah of Jordan called for the restoration of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza during a conference in Paris. The plea was made amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, King Abdullah highlighted the detrimental impact of resumed attacks on Gaza by Israel, labeling it as an 'extremely dangerous step' that could exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis.

The Jordanian monarch called for international efforts to facilitate the resumption of aid flows into Gaza, stressing the need to address the dire situation faced by civilians in the region.

