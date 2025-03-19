King Abdullah Urges Ceasefire Restoration in Gaza

In a serious diplomatic appeal, King Abdullah of Jordan called for the restoration of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza during a conference in Paris. The plea was made amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, King Abdullah highlighted the detrimental impact of resumed attacks on Gaza by Israel, labeling it as an 'extremely dangerous step' that could exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis.

The Jordanian monarch called for international efforts to facilitate the resumption of aid flows into Gaza, stressing the need to address the dire situation faced by civilians in the region.

