Telangana High Court Quashes Drone Case Against Reddy

The Telangana High Court quashed an FIR against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was accused of flying a drone without permission in 2020. The case involved allegations of photographing a building using a drone. The court found no violation as the area was unrestricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:19 IST
The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, quashed a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The FIR, dating back to March 2020, accused Reddy of illegally flying a drone to collect visuals of a local ground and its surroundings in Janwada.

Initially registered at the Narsingi police station, the case accused Reddy, then a Congress Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, of utilizing a drone to photograph a building. In connection with these allegations, he was subsequently arrested.

Revanth Reddy contested the FIR in the High Court, culminating in the court's recent decision to dismiss the case. The court deemed the allegations baseless, as the area involved was neither restricted nor prohibited. The dismissal dismantles claims that the drone captured images of a minister's alleged unauthorized farmhouse.

