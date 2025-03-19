Left Menu

Judiciary Access at Stake: Delhi Court Demands Action on Tis Hazari Encroachments

A Delhi court has demanded detailed status reports from the MCD and Delhi Police on illegal encroachments around Tis Hazari Courts. The plea, filed by Devender Dhiryan and argued by Dheeraj Singh, highlights unauthorized occupation and subsequent traffic issues, hindering access to the judicial complex.

A Delhi court recently ordered the MCD and city police to provide comprehensive reports concerning unauthorized encroachments near Tis Hazari Courts. This directive stems from a plea filed by Devender Dhiryan and represented by advocate Dheeraj Singh, which emphasized the illegal occupation of public areas by transport services.

The plea pointed to trucks and loading services unlawfully occupying roads and footpaths, consequently causing significant traffic congestion and impeding access to the court complex. The court criticized previous status reports filed by the SHOs as incomplete, calling for more specifics regarding licensed vending activities and traffic management.

The situation has raised concerns about disrupted access to justice and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, impacting judges, advocates, litigants, and the public. Authorities have been given until March 26 to submit their detailed findings, aiming to address these violations and restore order around the court premises.

