Humanitarian Strain: Medical Supplies Dwindle Amid Gaza Clashes

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has issued a grave warning regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Over the last 36 hours, medics have been overwhelmed by a spike in casualties resulting from the resumption of Israeli ground operations.

The ICRC revealed that due to the recent suspension of humanitarian aid into Gaza, medical supply stocks have dwindled alarmingly. This shortage is exacerbating the difficulty for hospital staff as they try to manage the increasing number of injured people.

The statement by the ICRC underscores the urgent need for renewed humanitarian assistance to prevent further deterioration of the situation. The international community is urged to address both the medical and humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing conflict.

