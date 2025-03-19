Left Menu

Britain to Tighten Gun Sale Regulations After Family Murder Case

Britain is set to review its private firearm sales regulations after Nicholas Prosper, 19, was sentenced to a minimum of 49 years for murdering his family. He illegally purchased a gun without a certificate. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper acknowledged weaknesses in current regulations and seeks to tighten them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:53 IST
Britain to Tighten Gun Sale Regulations After Family Murder Case
firearms
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is poised to undertake an urgent review of its private firearms sales regulations, according to Yvette Cooper, the interior minister, following the sentencing of Nicholas Prosper. The 19-year-old was given a minimum of 49 years for the murder of his family, having admitted to illegally acquiring a shotgun without the necessary firearm certificate.

Yvette Cooper, in a statement after the sentencing, highlighted the case as a revealing moment that exposed significant and long-standing inadequacies in the regulation of private gun sales. She stressed the need for immediate action to fortify these controls, though specific government measures remain unannounced.

In the UK, gun ownership is considered a privilege rather than a right, with stringent laws in place requiring a police-issued firearm certificate for purchase. These measures are designed to assess potential threats to public safety, but Prosper managed to forge his certificate. He intended to commit a mass shooting at his former primary school in Luton, underscoring the urgency for regulatory reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025