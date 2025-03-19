Tragedy in Gaza: Bulgarian UN Official Dies

A Bulgarian national who was part of the United Nations team has tragically died in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Details regarding the incident remain scarce as an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. The Bulgarian ministry assured that more information will be shared once they receive a comprehensive report from the competent investigative bodies.

The case highlights the constant risks faced by UN personnel working in conflict zones, raising concerns over their safety and security in volatile regions like Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)