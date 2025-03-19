Left Menu

Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining: Rajasthan's Political Showdown

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, accused Congress leaders of misinformation about illegal sand mining. He claimed that the current government has intensified efforts to curb these activities, significantly increasing arrests and seizing more illegal sand compared to the previous Congress administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:11 IST
Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining: Rajasthan's Political Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sumit Godara, Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, charged Congress leaders with disseminating false claims regarding illegal sand mining. At a press conference, he criticized the former Congress-led government for permitting illegal mining and fostering a mining mafia in the state.

Godara highlighted measures initiated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration to combat the mining mafia, including using technology to better manage illegal mining. He emphasized that more cases have been filed and more vehicles and sand seized during their tenure compared to the Congress government.

Statistics from 2023 and 2024 underscore these claims, with significant increases in arrests and amounts of sand seized. The remarks followed a heated exchange over illegal mining in the state Assembly, culminating in Congress's walkout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025