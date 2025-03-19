Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining: Rajasthan's Political Showdown

Sumit Godara, Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, charged Congress leaders with disseminating false claims regarding illegal sand mining. At a press conference, he criticized the former Congress-led government for permitting illegal mining and fostering a mining mafia in the state.

Godara highlighted measures initiated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration to combat the mining mafia, including using technology to better manage illegal mining. He emphasized that more cases have been filed and more vehicles and sand seized during their tenure compared to the Congress government.

Statistics from 2023 and 2024 underscore these claims, with significant increases in arrests and amounts of sand seized. The remarks followed a heated exchange over illegal mining in the state Assembly, culminating in Congress's walkout.

(With inputs from agencies.)