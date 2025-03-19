Left Menu

Mumbai Cops Nabbed for Bribery in Car Release Scam

Two Mumbai Police personnel were arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to release an impounded car related to a road accident case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Desai and Constable Shendge were caught by the ACB. The duo faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Updated: 19-03-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, two Mumbai Police officers have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a bribery scandal. The officers reportedly accepted a Rs 20,000 bribe to release a car impounded in a road accident investigation.

The affair unfolded when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Desai, the primary suspect, purportedly demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant, negotiating it down to Rs 20,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intervened after receiving a formal complaint against Desai.

Constable Shendge was arrested on Tuesday for accepting the bribe, and Desai soon followed suit. Both officers are stationed at the MHB police station and are facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probes into the case are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

