Mumbai Cops Nabbed for Bribery in Car Release Scam

In a shocking development, two Mumbai Police officers have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a bribery scandal. The officers reportedly accepted a Rs 20,000 bribe to release a car impounded in a road accident investigation.

The affair unfolded when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Desai, the primary suspect, purportedly demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant, negotiating it down to Rs 20,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intervened after receiving a formal complaint against Desai.

Constable Shendge was arrested on Tuesday for accepting the bribe, and Desai soon followed suit. Both officers are stationed at the MHB police station and are facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probes into the case are ongoing.

