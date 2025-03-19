Punjab's Farmers Clash with Authorities: A Struggle for Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjabi farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained by police in Mohali. This followed their meeting with a central delegation led by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as tensions over blocked highways reached a boiling point.

The police moved swiftly to dismantle protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri, removing temporary structures and clearing roads that had been obstructed for over a year. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema justified the clearance, citing adverse effects on industries and trade due to highway closures.

Amidst these developments, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the AAP government, accusing them of obstructing crucial talks between farmers and the Centre. As dialogue remains inconclusive, the political landscape heats up, with opposition leaders rallying against the government's actions.

