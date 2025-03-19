Call for Justice: New Twist in Disha Salian's Mysterious Death

Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court requesting a renewed investigation into his daughter's death under suspicious circumstances in 2020. His petitions have spotlighted claims of a politically-induced cover-up, accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray of involvement in the alleged crime.

The plea demands an FIR against Thackeray and the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Shiv Sena spokespersons are questioning the sudden re-emergence of the issue, alleging a conspiracy amidst the ongoing Maharashtra legislative budget session.

Originally classified as an accidental death, Salian's father now suspects foul play, citing mishandling by local authorities and missing evidence. The case has ignited political tension, with BJP's Nitesh Rane urging Thackeray's resignation and further probing by state authorities.

