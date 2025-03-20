Musk's Government Efficiency Department Influences USAID Restructure

Members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency are making notable moves within the U.S. Agency for International Development, as part of a larger reorganization influenced by the Trump administration's directives. This signifies a shift in focus towards aligning aid programs with national interests.

Pete Marocco returns to the State Department in a significant role, stating his commitment to revitalize foreign assistance. Under his tenure, USAID has pivoted away from past inefficiencies, aligning more closely with 'America First' policies.

Major USAID programs have been cut following a comprehensive review, prompting reactions from aid workers concerned about impacts on global humanitarian efforts. New leadership appointments aim to ensure programs serve U.S. interests more directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)