U.S. National Security Agencies Halt Efforts Against Russian Threat as Trump Alters Course

U.S. national security agencies have stalled efforts to counter Russian sabotage and cyberattacks amid the Trump administration's policy shifts. Originally spearheaded by Biden, this strategy aimed to disrupt Russian operations. Concerns rise as these pauses come amid intelligence warnings of Russia's continuing hybrid warfare against the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted coordinated efforts to counter Russian sabotage and cyberattacks, easing pressure on Moscow as the Trump Administration shifts its focus. Previously, the Biden Administration had initiated measures to address these threats, group work that has largely stopped since Trump's inauguration.

According to multiple current and former officials, the decision has led to a halt in regular meetings and coordination across U.S. agencies. These efforts initially aimed to address hybrid warfare threats posed by Russia, now potentially threatening ongoing Western support for Ukraine.

Some officials express concern that the Trump administration is de-prioritizing Russian threats despite ongoing warnings. An altered U.S. policy towards Europe raises fears that Ukraine might be compelled into an unfavorable truce with Russia, impacting regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

