U.S. National Security Agencies Halt Efforts Against Russian Threat as Trump Alters Course

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted coordinated efforts to counter Russian sabotage and cyberattacks, easing pressure on Moscow as the Trump Administration shifts its focus. Previously, the Biden Administration had initiated measures to address these threats, group work that has largely stopped since Trump's inauguration.

According to multiple current and former officials, the decision has led to a halt in regular meetings and coordination across U.S. agencies. These efforts initially aimed to address hybrid warfare threats posed by Russia, now potentially threatening ongoing Western support for Ukraine.

Some officials express concern that the Trump administration is de-prioritizing Russian threats despite ongoing warnings. An altered U.S. policy towards Europe raises fears that Ukraine might be compelled into an unfavorable truce with Russia, impacting regional security dynamics.

