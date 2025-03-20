Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Moldova Blocks Russian Embassy Amidst Bomb Threat

Russia accuses Moldovan police of violating diplomatic protocol by blocking access to its embassy due to a bomb threat. Relations between Russia and Moldova’s pro-European government have soured, with President Maia Sandu criticizing Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Access was later restored after a protest in Moscow.

Updated: 20-03-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:55 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused Moldovan authorities of breaching diplomatic protocol, citing a blockade of its embassy in Chisinau by local police. This action comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions due to Moldova's pro-European stance and criticism of Moscow's activities in Ukraine.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry detailed that Moldovan security forces unjustly blocked embassy access based on an alleged bomb threat. It emphasized that the ambassador, staff, and their families, including children, were unable to enter or exit during this period.

To address the incident, a formal protest was lodged with Moldova's ambassador in Moscow, and subsequent measures restored access to the embassy. Moscow expects adherence to international diplomatic protocols going forward, as outlined by the 1961 Vienna Convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

