Macron and Bin Salman Call for Ceasefire and Discuss Middle East Peace Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemn Israeli strikes on Gaza and announce a co-chaired conference on a two-state solution. They emphasize the necessity of a ceasefire for civilian protection. Other discussions included peace talks in Ukraine and stability in Syria and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:06 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have jointly condemned the resurgence of Israeli strikes on Gaza, seeking urgent de-escalation in the region.

Amidst renewed military operations by Israel that have resulted in significant casualties, the two leaders announced plans to co-chair a conference on a two-state solution. Emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire, Macron highlighted the critical need for the release of hostages and the protection of civilians.

Additionally, Macron recognized Saudi Arabia's Jeddah initiative for fostering dialogue in Ukraine, with further discussions covering the future sovereignty of Lebanon and stability in Syria.

