Detained in Srinagar Over Sectarian Tensions

A person in Srinagar was detained for allegedly attempting to incite sectarian division on social media. The police have detained one individual for questioning and identified others for potential action. Authorities are urging the public to refrain from sharing sectarian content to avoid legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A person has been detained in Srinagar for allegedly attempting to incite sectarian tensions via social media, according to police.

The Srinagar Police indicated they are investigating attempts to spread sectarian division online. They have detained one person for questioning and have identified others for potential action.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid posting sectarian material, warning of legal repercussions for those who do.

