Chhattisgarh Encounters: Major Blow to Naxals
At least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two encounters in Chhattisgarh. 18 were killed in Bijapur and four in Kanker. A police jawan also lost his life. The operation continues with security personnel recovering arms and explosives from the site.
In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, security forces successfully neutralized at least 22 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) in separate encounters, officials reported Thursday.
The joint operations, carried out by the BSF and state police DRG personnel, resulted in 18 fatalities in Bijapur and four in Kanker. Authorities recovered firearms and explosives from the encounter sites. Tragically, a police jawan also lost his life in Bijapur during the operation.
Intermittent gunfire was reported in Kanker, indicating ongoing operations in the region. The encounters underscore the continuing tensions and efforts to curb Naxal influence in Chhattisgarh's conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
