Cocaine and Gold Busts Rock Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confirmed a significant seizure of over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Officials have reported the arrest of an individual linked to this operation, although the identity remains undisclosed.

In a separate incident earlier this month, the DRI intercepted 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars, valued at approximately Rs 12.56 crore, from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, at the same airport. Rao, who is connected to the law enforcement community as the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was apprehended based on these findings.

Subsequent searches at Ranya Rao's residence resulted in further discoveries, including gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. These developments underscore the ongoing challenges faced by enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and gold smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)