Security Forces' Major Offensive: A Blow Against Naxalism

Security forces launched a substantial offensive against Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) group, officials confirmed.

During the operations, 18 Naxals were neutralized in Bijapur district, and four more were killed in Kanker by a coordinated effort from the BSF and DRG state police.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the success as a crucial step toward ridding the country of Naxalism, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against insurgents who resist surrender.

