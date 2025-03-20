Security Forces' Major Offensive: A Blow Against Naxalism
Security forces killed 22 Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, marking a significant victory in India's anti-Naxal operations. While 18 were killed in Bijapur, a separate encounter in Kanker claimed four lives, with one police jawan also losing his life. This is part of a broader campaign to eradicate Naxalism.
Security forces launched a substantial offensive against Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) group, officials confirmed.
During the operations, 18 Naxals were neutralized in Bijapur district, and four more were killed in Kanker by a coordinated effort from the BSF and DRG state police.
Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the success as a crucial step toward ridding the country of Naxalism, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against insurgents who resist surrender.
