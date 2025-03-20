Iran Weighs Trump's Deal: Threats and Opportunities

Iran is carefully considering a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, which proposes a new nuclear deal, as it weighs both potential threats and opportunities. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized on Thursday that a response would be forthcoming.

The letter was initially rejected by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who described it as deceptive and criticized Trump's excessive demands, warning they could amplify sanctions and pressure on Iran. Despite this, Araqchi stated that Tehran is still assessing the situation and contemplating its reply.

Axios reported that the letter from Trump included a two-month deadline for Iran to reach a new agreement or face heightened sanctions under the U.S.'s "maximum pressure" campaign. Araqchi has dismissed direct negotiations under threat, stating that Iran will formally respond through appropriate diplomatic channels in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)