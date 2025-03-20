Resurgence of Black Sea Talks: Hope for Peace Settlement

Russia and the United States are preparing to revisit discussions about the Black Sea initiative, which aims to lay the groundwork for a potential peace settlement concerning Ukraine. This meeting is scheduled to occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, potentially as early as next week, according to a Kremlin announcement made on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism about the upcoming talks, indicating that discussions at the expert level could progress over the coming days. This development marks a significant diplomatic step as both nations seek to navigate complex geopolitical tensions.

The meeting in Jeddah is expected to address several critical aspects of the proposed Ukrainian peace settlement, underscoring the crucial diplomatic efforts underway to restore stability in the region. Observers are closely watching the outcomes, as they could signal a turning point in the ongoing conflict.

