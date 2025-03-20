Tragic Toll: Odisha's Journalists Affected by Covid-19

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced on Thursday that the state mourns the loss of 50 journalists who succumbed to Covid-19. The grim data was disclosed during a session, revealing the pandemic's severe impact on the media community.

In response to questioning by BJD legislator Souvic Biswal, Majhi stated that the Odisha government has provided an ex gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of 49 journalists. However, one journalist's family in Cuttack did not receive compensation, as they had already received similar assistance from another state.

The Ganjam district reported the highest number of journalist fatalities, with 10 casualties, followed by eight in Khurda, including Bhubaneswar. A total of 19 districts documented fatalities. Majhi also addressed the issue of violence against the press, reporting 14 journalists attacked in the past five years with police actions against 18 perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)