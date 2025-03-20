Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Odisha's Journalists Affected by Covid-19

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that 50 journalists died due to Covid-19, with next of kin receiving financial aid. Ganjam district recorded the most deaths. Compensation was declined to one Cuttack journalist's family due to prior aid. Additionally, 14 journalists were attacked in the last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:55 IST
Tragic Toll: Odisha's Journalists Affected by Covid-19
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced on Thursday that the state mourns the loss of 50 journalists who succumbed to Covid-19. The grim data was disclosed during a session, revealing the pandemic's severe impact on the media community.

In response to questioning by BJD legislator Souvic Biswal, Majhi stated that the Odisha government has provided an ex gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of 49 journalists. However, one journalist's family in Cuttack did not receive compensation, as they had already received similar assistance from another state.

The Ganjam district reported the highest number of journalist fatalities, with 10 casualties, followed by eight in Khurda, including Bhubaneswar. A total of 19 districts documented fatalities. Majhi also addressed the issue of violence against the press, reporting 14 journalists attacked in the past five years with police actions against 18 perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025