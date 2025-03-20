Shocking Twist in Saurabh Rajput Murder: Family Claims Cover-up

Shocking new allegations have surfaced in the Saurabh Rajput murder case. The victim's family asserts that the parents of Muskan Rastogi, the spouse accused of his murder, were aware of the crime before the police were informed on March 18.

According to the police, Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4, later dismembering and hiding his body. Saurabh's mother claims Muskan's family deliberately misled authorities.

The police further revealed that Muskan had been plotting since November, using social media subterfuge to exploit Sahil's superstitions. Both suspects are currently in custody, as investigations continue into this chilling case.

