Left Menu

Shocking Twist in Saurabh Rajput Murder: Family Claims Cover-up

In a shocking development in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, Saurabh's family claims the accused's parents knew of the murder well before it was reported to the police. Muskan Rastogi allegedly manipulated her lover, Sahil Shukla, into committing the crime by impersonating his deceased mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:21 IST
Shocking Twist in Saurabh Rajput Murder: Family Claims Cover-up
  • Country:
  • India

Shocking new allegations have surfaced in the Saurabh Rajput murder case. The victim's family asserts that the parents of Muskan Rastogi, the spouse accused of his murder, were aware of the crime before the police were informed on March 18.

According to the police, Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4, later dismembering and hiding his body. Saurabh's mother claims Muskan's family deliberately misled authorities.

The police further revealed that Muskan had been plotting since November, using social media subterfuge to exploit Sahil's superstitions. Both suspects are currently in custody, as investigations continue into this chilling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025