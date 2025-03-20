Shocking Twist in Saurabh Rajput Murder: Family Claims Cover-up
In a shocking development in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, Saurabh's family claims the accused's parents knew of the murder well before it was reported to the police. Muskan Rastogi allegedly manipulated her lover, Sahil Shukla, into committing the crime by impersonating his deceased mother.
- Country:
- India
Shocking new allegations have surfaced in the Saurabh Rajput murder case. The victim's family asserts that the parents of Muskan Rastogi, the spouse accused of his murder, were aware of the crime before the police were informed on March 18.
According to the police, Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4, later dismembering and hiding his body. Saurabh's mother claims Muskan's family deliberately misled authorities.
The police further revealed that Muskan had been plotting since November, using social media subterfuge to exploit Sahil's superstitions. Both suspects are currently in custody, as investigations continue into this chilling case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress to Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women
Hate Crime in Florida: Indian-Origin Nurse Brutally Attacked in Psychiatric Ward
Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Naxalite Woman Living Under Alias
Congress-led opposition UDF launch awareness campaign against drugs and crimes
UDF Launches 'No Drugs, No Crime' Campaign in Kerala Amid Concerns of Rising Violence