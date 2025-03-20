Escalating Tensions: Rockets Target Tel Aviv

In a significant escalation, Hamas' armed faction declared responsibility for launching a salvo of rockets targeting Tel Aviv, a central city in Israel. The assault is framed as retaliation for alleged massacres perpetrated by Zionists against civilians.

According to the Israeli military, three projectiles were detected breaching Israeli airspace from southern Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted one rocket, while two others landed harmlessly in open areas, mitigating potential threats to populated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)