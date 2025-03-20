Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Rockets Target Tel Aviv

Hamas' armed wing launched a rocket attack on Tel Aviv, central Israel. This strike is cited as a retaliation for what Hamas describes as 'Zionist massacres against civilians.' Of three projectiles fired, the Israeli military intercepted one, while the other two landed in open areas.

Escalating Tensions: Rockets Target Tel Aviv
In a significant escalation, Hamas' armed faction declared responsibility for launching a salvo of rockets targeting Tel Aviv, a central city in Israel. The assault is framed as retaliation for alleged massacres perpetrated by Zionists against civilians.

According to the Israeli military, three projectiles were detected breaching Israeli airspace from southern Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted one rocket, while two others landed harmlessly in open areas, mitigating potential threats to populated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

