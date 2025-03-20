Escalating Conflict: Gaza Devastated by Renewed Israeli Offensive
At least 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza as Israel resumed bombing and ground operations. This follows a break in the ceasefire, with Hamas retaliating by firing rockets. The situation has intensified, with significant casualties and displacement of residents amidst continuing airstrikes.
In a deadly escalation, at least 70 Palestinians lost their lives as Israeli airstrikes pummeled the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The attacks marked a resumption of Israel's aerial and ground campaign, severely impacting the already beleaguered enclave.
Following a ceasefire breach, Hamas retaliated by launching rockets into Israel, prompting sirens in central areas. Israeli forces advanced ground operations in northern Gaza, further intensifying the conflict. As strikes targeted northern and southern Gaza, residents faced dire conditions and rising casualties.
The renewed violence shattered a brief period of calm since January. As Israeli offensives continue, mediated efforts for peace remain stalled, raising concerns over the humanitarian toll in this volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
