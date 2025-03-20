Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Disha Salian Controversy Sparks Legislative Uproar

A heated debate erupted in the Maharashtra legislative council over the Disha Salian death case, leading to an adjournment. Shiv Sena leaders objected to the issue being raised, labeling it politically motivated. Allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged among political parties within the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed intense debates on Thursday as the Disha Salian death controversy took center stage. Members from the ruling alliance brought up the topic, leading to objections and an eventual adjournment from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena) and Pravin Darekar (BJP) highlighted the issue following a fresh petition filed by Disha Salian's father, seeking a new investigation. This petition demands an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, sparking tensions in the House.

Further accusations of political motivations arose, with Ambadas Danve condemning the use of council proceedings for settling scores. As allegations continued, disruptions ensued, causing both sides to exchange barbed remarks even after the House resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

