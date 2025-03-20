Left Menu

Poland's Controversial Move: Resuming Anti-Personnel Mine Production

Poland is considering resuming the production of anti-personnel mines after announcing plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention alongside Baltic states. The decision is part of a defensive strategy in response to perceived threats from Russia. Critics caution about the high costs and potential long-term consequences of this move.

Updated: 20-03-2025 18:19 IST
Poland's Controversial Move: Resuming Anti-Personnel Mine Production
Poland is poised to restart the production of anti-personnel mines, a significant shift announced by the defense minister following Warsaw's decision to withdraw from a treaty banning their use. This move aligns with the Baltic states, showcasing a strategic response to rising security threats from Russia.

Exiting the Ottawa Convention offers Poland and its Baltic neighbors the latitude to restock and deploy anti-personnel mines, which is seen as crucial for enhancing deterrence and defense strategies. The legislative process to withdraw from the Convention is expected to span several months, with additional time required for UN implementation.

While Polish arms companies are ready to pivot to mine production, skeptics highlight the financial burden and operational challenges of this initiative. Concerns over the broader implications, including the potential erosion of international arms control norms, have been raised by experts and legal authorities.

