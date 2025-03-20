Left Menu

CRPF Thwarts Naxal Plot with IED Recovery

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district recovered three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals. The operation, coinciding with an encounter where 26 Naxals were killed, showcased the CRPF's effective anti-Naxal efforts. The IEDs, each weighing 1.5 kg, were discovered during routine patrols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:11 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unearthed three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday. The discovery came on the heels of a major encounter where 26 Naxals were neutralized by security forces.

The IEDs were strategically planted along routes in Palnar (Gangloor Police Station), Kurcholi, and Bhimaram. This significant recovery illustrates the continuing danger posed by Naxal activities in the region. Each device, packed with shrapnel and glass shards, weighed approximately 1.5 kg, according to a CRPF officer.

A coordinated mission between Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF's CoBRA commando units led to the successful operation in Bijapur and Kanker, effectively dismantling a significant portion of the banned CPI (Maoist) group with at least 30 militants being killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

