India Awaits Formation of Mediation Council Two Years Post-Law

Two years after passing the Mediation Act, 2023, India still lacks a mediation council to establish a framework for mediation practices. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that efforts are ongoing to set up the council to foster institutional mediation and recognize service providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two years since the enactment of India's Mediation Act, 2023, the country waits for the establishment of a mediation council, according to an official statement presented in the Rajya Sabha. A delay that raises questions about the progress in the institutionalisation of mediation.

In response to inquiries, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal revealed that the statutory framework outlined in the Mediation Act supports the adoption of mediation, particularly institutional forms. He noted that initial provisions were notified in October 2023, yet a comprehensive council has yet to materialize.

Despite these delays, the Mediation Act, 2023, is viewed as a significant step toward a dedicated legal framework for mediation, promoting out-of-court settlements and a culture where dispute outcomes are determined by the parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

