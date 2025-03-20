The International Cycling Union (UCI) is moving forward with the Road World Championships in Rwanda, despite objections from human rights organizations. These groups charge Rwanda with utilizing such events for sportswashing, overshadowing the nation's controversial role in Congolese conflicts.

Hosting this significant cycling event marks a first for Africa, offering Rwanda a unique platform to enhance its global image amidst ongoing diplomatic challenges. The country faces scrutiny from Western nations over alleged backing of M23 rebels involved in turbulent activities in eastern Congo.

Despite these tensions, UCI President David Lappartient confirms no alternative plans exist for the championship, underscoring sport's autonomy from political sanctions. Meanwhile, civil rights advocates fear Rwanda's actions reflect a disregard for Congolese suffering but officials argue against such claims, citing misrepresentation.

