Fire Sparks Concerns at State Secretariat Complex

A fire erupted in Vindhyachal Bhawan, a wing of the state secretariat, on Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured and the fire was extinguished in less than half an hour. The blaze originated during welding activities connected to renovation work in the Nomadic Department's Development Commissioner's office.

Saurabh Patel, Fire Officer for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, suggested a spark may have been the cause. Just a few months before, a similar incident occurred at Satpura Bhawan, another state secretariat building.

The June 12 fire, which began in the Tribal Affairs Department office, escalated rapidly and engulfed multiple floors over 15 hours. It necessitated assistance from the Army and Air Force to finally bring it under control.

