Left Menu

Fire Sparks Concerns at State Secretariat Complex

A fire broke out at Vindhyachal Bhawan, part of the state secretariat, during renovation work. No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled in under 30 minutes. A previous blaze at Satpura Bhawan required military assistance to extinguish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:53 IST
Fire Sparks Concerns at State Secretariat Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in Vindhyachal Bhawan, a wing of the state secretariat, on Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured and the fire was extinguished in less than half an hour. The blaze originated during welding activities connected to renovation work in the Nomadic Department's Development Commissioner's office.

Saurabh Patel, Fire Officer for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, suggested a spark may have been the cause. Just a few months before, a similar incident occurred at Satpura Bhawan, another state secretariat building.

The June 12 fire, which began in the Tribal Affairs Department office, escalated rapidly and engulfed multiple floors over 15 hours. It necessitated assistance from the Army and Air Force to finally bring it under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025