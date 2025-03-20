Fire Sparks Concerns at State Secretariat Complex
A fire broke out at Vindhyachal Bhawan, part of the state secretariat, during renovation work. No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled in under 30 minutes. A previous blaze at Satpura Bhawan required military assistance to extinguish.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in Vindhyachal Bhawan, a wing of the state secretariat, on Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured and the fire was extinguished in less than half an hour. The blaze originated during welding activities connected to renovation work in the Nomadic Department's Development Commissioner's office.
Saurabh Patel, Fire Officer for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, suggested a spark may have been the cause. Just a few months before, a similar incident occurred at Satpura Bhawan, another state secretariat building.
The June 12 fire, which began in the Tribal Affairs Department office, escalated rapidly and engulfed multiple floors over 15 hours. It necessitated assistance from the Army and Air Force to finally bring it under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
UPDATE 6-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
Sourav in police uniform for 'Khakee' promo sparks cameo speculation in OTT series
MP CM Mohan Yadav participates in 16th Finance Commission meeting in Bhopal
COLUMN-Zelenskiy-Trump clash at White House sparks global rethink by US allies: Peter Apps