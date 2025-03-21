Tragic Murder of Young Woman Shocks Dwarka Community

In a chilling turn of events, two men have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of Komal, a 22-year-old woman found in Dwarka's Najafgarh drain. The police have identified the suspects as Zubair, 27, and Asif, 26, residents of Sunder Nagri, Delhi.

According to authorities, Asif, a cab driver who was acquainted with Komal for over a decade, picked her up from Seemapuri on March 12. During the drive, a heated argument ensued, with Asif accusing Komal of infidelity, leading to a tragic escalation that resulted in her being allegedly strangled by him inside the car.

In a bid to discard the evidence, Asif reportedly enlisted Zubair's help, and the duo disposed of Komal's body by tying a rock to it and dumping it in the drain. The horrifying crime came to light when locals discovered the body on March 17, prompting the arrest of the suspects on March 18. Komal's family, seeking justice, has demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators while dismissing any communal factors linked to the crime.

