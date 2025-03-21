Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Three Notorious Criminals Arrested in Delhi

Three criminals were arrested following a shootout with police in Delhi's Rohini area. The accused, Govind, Krishna, and Daud, were intercepted in a stolen vehicle. They have been implicated in various crimes including robbery, murder, and vehicle theft, each boasting a lengthy criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic police operation in Delhi's Rohini area led to the capture of three notorious criminals after an intense shootout. On March 19, around 10:30 PM, police nabbed Govind alias Kohli, Krishna alias Kinha, and Daud alias Sameer following a tip-off about their planned criminal activity.

The encounter began when police observed the trio in a stolen black Creta car on Helipad Road in Begampur. When officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, the suspects opened fire, triggering an exchange of bullets. Govind and Krishna sustained injuries, while Daud was promptly arrested.

Authorities recovered a cache of weapons, including two pistols and five bullet shells, along with the vehicle. With criminal records riddled with serious charges such as murder and robbery, the trio's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing inter-state criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

