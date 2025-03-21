Left Menu

Europe Takes Charge: Shifting Defense Responsibilities

Europe's major military powers are strategizing to assume more defense responsibilities from the U.S. over the next 5 to 10 years. Countries like the UK, France, Germany, and the Nordics are in discussions to manage this gradual transition, according to reports from the Financial Times.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe is preparing to shoulder more of its own defense burden as military powers prepare plans for a strategic transition from U.S. reliance.

The Financial Times reports that discussions are underway among nations including the UK, France, Germany, and Nordic countries, planning a gradual handover over the next decade.

Sources indicate the move involves structured but informal talks with the Trump administration to ensure a smooth transfer for the continent's military responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

