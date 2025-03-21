Europe Takes Charge: Shifting Defense Responsibilities
Europe's major military powers are strategizing to assume more defense responsibilities from the U.S. over the next 5 to 10 years. Countries like the UK, France, Germany, and the Nordics are in discussions to manage this gradual transition, according to reports from the Financial Times.
Europe is preparing to shoulder more of its own defense burden as military powers prepare plans for a strategic transition from U.S. reliance.
The Financial Times reports that discussions are underway among nations including the UK, France, Germany, and Nordic countries, planning a gradual handover over the next decade.
Sources indicate the move involves structured but informal talks with the Trump administration to ensure a smooth transfer for the continent's military responsibilities.
