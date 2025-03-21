Left Menu

Judge Halts Musk Aides' Access to American Data

A federal judge ruled that the Social Security Administration likely violated privacy laws by allowing Elon Musk's aides access to private data of millions of Americans. The decision aims to halt further privacy infringements while emphasizing the need for legal adherence in safeguarding sensitive information.

Updated: 21-03-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Maryland, Ellen Lipton Hollander, has asserted that the Social Security Administration (SSA) likely breached privacy laws by granting tech billionaire Elon Musk's aides unrestricted access to American citizens' private data. The ruling seeks to stop further data sharing while highlighting legal compliance issues.

The databases under scrutiny contain sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, medical records, and bank account details. Hollander described the situation as a 'fishing expedition,' noting that SSA leaders granted 10 members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) vast access without proper justification.

The case, brought forward by Democracy Forward and labor unions, claims SSA was ransacked by improperly vetted DOGE members. A White House spokesman labeled the decision as an activist judge's attempt to obstruct President Trump's anti-fraud initiatives. Despite these criticisms, the court ordered DOGE to erase unlawfully obtained data.

