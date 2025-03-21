Trump's Announcement on U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal Amid Peace Efforts

President Trump announced plans for the United States to sign a minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine soon, highlighting ongoing efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. These developments follow Trump's meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders this week.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said discussions on rare earths with Ukraine were progressing well. Such talks are part of broader efforts involving talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenski, aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine and reducing casualties.

Trump and Zelenskiy seek to conclude a detailed agreement to develop Ukraine's critical mineral resources, intended as a repayment for U.S. aid to Kyiv. Their renewed cooperation follows a difficult White House meeting last month and aims to address Ukraine's critical mineral development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)