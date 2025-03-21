Left Menu

Trump's Announcement on U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal Amid Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump announced an imminent minerals deal with Ukraine, aiming to boost U.S. critical mineral production. This move accompanies ongoing discussions to end the war in Ukraine following Russia's 2022 invasion. Both Trump and Zelenskiy are working toward peace despite previous disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Trump announced plans for the United States to sign a minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine soon, highlighting ongoing efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. These developments follow Trump's meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders this week.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said discussions on rare earths with Ukraine were progressing well. Such talks are part of broader efforts involving talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenski, aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine and reducing casualties.

Trump and Zelenskiy seek to conclude a detailed agreement to develop Ukraine's critical mineral resources, intended as a repayment for U.S. aid to Kyiv. Their renewed cooperation follows a difficult White House meeting last month and aims to address Ukraine's critical mineral development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

