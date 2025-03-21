Left Menu

Strategic Alliances: Sergei Shoigu's Visit to North Korea

Sergei Shoigu, Russian President Vladimir Putin's security adviser, has arrived in North Korea to meet leader Kim Jong Un. This visit highlights growing security ties between the two nations amid North Korea's alleged military support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, despite official denials from both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:10 IST
Strategic Alliances: Sergei Shoigu's Visit to North Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move reflecting deepening security ties, Sergei Shoigu, the top security adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has touched down in North Korea. His agenda includes a meeting with the reclusive nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to a report by the TASS news agency.

Though details remain sparse, and North Korea's state media has not confirmed Shoigu's presence, this visit underscores the countries' ongoing engagement. Previously, as rumors swirled about North Korea's involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, Shoigu visited Pyongyang, highlighting the strategic alliance between the two nations.

The suspected deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops and significant weapon shipments to Russia have drawn concern from international observers. Yet, Moscow and Pyongyang maintain their activities align with a mutual defense treaty forged last year, continuing their covert operations amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025