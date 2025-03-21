Strategic Alliances: Sergei Shoigu's Visit to North Korea
Sergei Shoigu, Russian President Vladimir Putin's security adviser, has arrived in North Korea to meet leader Kim Jong Un. This visit highlights growing security ties between the two nations amid North Korea's alleged military support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, despite official denials from both countries.
In a move reflecting deepening security ties, Sergei Shoigu, the top security adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has touched down in North Korea. His agenda includes a meeting with the reclusive nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to a report by the TASS news agency.
Though details remain sparse, and North Korea's state media has not confirmed Shoigu's presence, this visit underscores the countries' ongoing engagement. Previously, as rumors swirled about North Korea's involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, Shoigu visited Pyongyang, highlighting the strategic alliance between the two nations.
The suspected deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops and significant weapon shipments to Russia have drawn concern from international observers. Yet, Moscow and Pyongyang maintain their activities align with a mutual defense treaty forged last year, continuing their covert operations amidst geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
