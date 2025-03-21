Tensions Rise in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb Controversy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Nagpur amid tensions after violence erupted due to protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The Chief Minister assured that no perpetrators will be spared, labeling the incident as seemingly planned. Emotions intensified with references to local history and culture.
Amidst rising tensions in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived Friday evening, marking his first return to his hometown following violent protests against Aurangzeb's tomb earlier this week.
The violence was reportedly sparked by rumors of desecration of a holy book, traced back to right-wing groups advocating for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Addressing the state Assembly, Fadnavis declared that those responsible would face justice, indicating that the unrest seemed orchestrated. He also mentioned the film Chhaava that resonates with the local populace due to its depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history, fueling collective discontent towards Aurangzeb.
