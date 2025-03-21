Sudan's Power Struggle Intensifies: Army Secures Presidential Palace
The Sudanese army has taken control of the presidential palace in Khartoum amid an ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, however, claims to remain nearby. This marks a significant turn in a two-year struggle that has threatened to partition Sudan, leading to severe humanitarian crises.
The Sudanese army announced on Friday that it had seized full control of the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum. This development is a major advancement in the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an armed group that has been at loggerheads with the army for over two years.
Despite the army's announcement, the RSF claimed to remain in close proximity to the palace, stating that it had launched a deadly attack on army forces. For the past two years, the army had struggled to regain ground but has recently made significant territorial gains at the center of the country.
This conflict has led to a humanitarian disaster, described by the United Nations as the world's largest, impacting millions of Sudanese with famine and disease. Both parties have been accused of committing war crimes, with the RSF facing charges of genocide, although both deny these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
