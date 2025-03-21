Undercover Sting: Fake Model Lures Notorious Gangster
A Delhi police officer, masquerading as a Mumbai-based model, successfully apprehended notorious gangster Manoj. Manoj, a life convict and parole-jumper, was wanted for numerous crimes. He was caught in South Delhi while carrying weapons. The sting operation was meticulously planned by the crime branch's specialized team.
- Country:
- India
A notorious gangster was taken into custody after a clever sting operation orchestrated by the Delhi Police using social media deception. An officer posing as a model ensnared Manoj, a convicted criminal with a history of parole violations and involvement in numerous crimes.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam revealed that Manoj, associated with the Gogi gang, was wanted for a string of offenses across multiple states. The police's crime branch created a digital trap, utilizing a fake profile that eventually led to Manoj's capture in South Delhi.
Upon his arrest, authorities seized weapons and cartridges from Manoj, who has a long history of criminal activities, including murder and armed robbery. Despite being previously jailed, Manoj's criminal networks remained active and he continued to evade law enforcement until now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
Two fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi’s RK Puram
UP man who reported 5-year-old daughter 'missing' arrested for allegedly killing her
ED arrests Gurugram man for extorting money by impersonating as its officer
2 shot dead in Ranchi ashram, 4 arrested