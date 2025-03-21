Left Menu

Undercover Sting: Fake Model Lures Notorious Gangster

A Delhi police officer, masquerading as a Mumbai-based model, successfully apprehended notorious gangster Manoj. Manoj, a life convict and parole-jumper, was wanted for numerous crimes. He was caught in South Delhi while carrying weapons. The sting operation was meticulously planned by the crime branch's specialized team.

  • India

A notorious gangster was taken into custody after a clever sting operation orchestrated by the Delhi Police using social media deception. An officer posing as a model ensnared Manoj, a convicted criminal with a history of parole violations and involvement in numerous crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam revealed that Manoj, associated with the Gogi gang, was wanted for a string of offenses across multiple states. The police's crime branch created a digital trap, utilizing a fake profile that eventually led to Manoj's capture in South Delhi.

Upon his arrest, authorities seized weapons and cartridges from Manoj, who has a long history of criminal activities, including murder and armed robbery. Despite being previously jailed, Manoj's criminal networks remained active and he continued to evade law enforcement until now.

