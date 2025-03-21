Controversial Discovery: Justice Yashwant Varma's Judicial Journey Under Scrutiny
Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma faces controversy after cash was allegedly discovered at his residence following a fire. Appointed as a high court judge in 2014, Varma has made significant judicial decisions. The Supreme Court is considering transferring him back to the Allahabad High Court.
Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma has recently come under the public spotlight following the alleged discovery of cash at his official residence. The incident, reportedly preceded by a major fire at the premises, has added layers of controversy to the judge's career narrative.
Justice Varma's career commenced in 1992 as an advocate. He was appointed as an additional judge to the Allahabad High Court in 2014 and took the position as a permanent judge in 2016. Recently, he has been serving at the Delhi High Court since October 2021.
Significant rulings by Justice Varma include staying proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against Shibu Soren and setting aside a tax-related order for Noida. The Supreme Court collegium is presently reviewing a transfer proposal for Justice Varma to return to the Allahabad High Court.
