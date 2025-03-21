Left Menu

High Drama in Odisha Assembly as Opposition Demands Probe into Crimes Against Women

The Odisha Assembly witnessed a standoff as Congress MLAs demanded a probe into crimes against women, leading to multiple adjournments. The opposition members protested against government restrictions on press access and sought a House Committee investigation, while BJP maintained that due legal processes were being followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:19 IST
High Drama in Odisha Assembly as Opposition Demands Probe into Crimes Against Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Assembly experienced chaotic scenes as Congress MLAs, dressed in black, intensified their protest demanding a House Committee probe into crimes against women. The Speaker, Surama Padhy, adjourned the session multiple times amid the ruckus.

Congress MLAs, joined by BJD members, expressed outrage over alleged restrictions on media coverage within the assembly. Speaker Padhy attempted to restore order by convening an all-party meeting, but the deadlock persisted with Congress insisting on the committee's formation.

Despite the tumultuous atmosphere, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed the assembly concerning the Cabinet's decisions and the water resources department's funding. The BJP contends that the crimes are being handled legally, urging opposition parties to allow the House to function smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025