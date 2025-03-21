High Drama in Odisha Assembly as Opposition Demands Probe into Crimes Against Women
The Odisha Assembly witnessed a standoff as Congress MLAs demanded a probe into crimes against women, leading to multiple adjournments. The opposition members protested against government restrictions on press access and sought a House Committee investigation, while BJP maintained that due legal processes were being followed.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Assembly experienced chaotic scenes as Congress MLAs, dressed in black, intensified their protest demanding a House Committee probe into crimes against women. The Speaker, Surama Padhy, adjourned the session multiple times amid the ruckus.
Congress MLAs, joined by BJD members, expressed outrage over alleged restrictions on media coverage within the assembly. Speaker Padhy attempted to restore order by convening an all-party meeting, but the deadlock persisted with Congress insisting on the committee's formation.
Despite the tumultuous atmosphere, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed the assembly concerning the Cabinet's decisions and the water resources department's funding. The BJP contends that the crimes are being handled legally, urging opposition parties to allow the House to function smoothly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM hails BJP performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises party workers' efforts
Babulal Marandi appointed leader of BJP legislative party in Jharkhand
"Will keep check on people's business": BJP's CT Ravi on Income Tax Bill 2025
'BSP being controlled by BJP', says Cong's Udit Raj as he slams Akash Anand's expulsion from BSP
Babulal Marandi appointed BJP legislative party leader in Jharkhand Assembly