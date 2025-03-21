High Drama in Odisha Assembly as Opposition Demands Probe into Crimes Against Women

The Odisha Assembly experienced chaotic scenes as Congress MLAs, dressed in black, intensified their protest demanding a House Committee probe into crimes against women. The Speaker, Surama Padhy, adjourned the session multiple times amid the ruckus.

Congress MLAs, joined by BJD members, expressed outrage over alleged restrictions on media coverage within the assembly. Speaker Padhy attempted to restore order by convening an all-party meeting, but the deadlock persisted with Congress insisting on the committee's formation.

Despite the tumultuous atmosphere, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed the assembly concerning the Cabinet's decisions and the water resources department's funding. The BJP contends that the crimes are being handled legally, urging opposition parties to allow the House to function smoothly.

