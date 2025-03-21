Tensions Rise as Punjab Police Crackdown on Farmers

Amid escalating tensions in Punjab, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) have refused to engage in a meeting organized by the state government. The farmer organizations condemn the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its crackdown on protestors, demanding a release of detained farmers before any dialogue can occur.

The Punjab government's invitation for a meeting with state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian coincided with the SKM's planned march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 26. However, BKU (Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan expressed skepticism over attending the meeting under current circumstances, worried about potential arrests of invited members.

SKM leaders argue that the environment is currently unsuitable for discussions, criticizing the state's repressive measures against farmer protests, which saw substantial arrests and dismantling of protest sites. As tensions rise, the SKM announced further demonstrations outside government offices against these actions, reiterating their demands for agricultural policy changes and protective measures for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)