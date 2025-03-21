Tension in Lucknow: Cow Remains Found Outside Temple Sparks Outrage
Tensions flared in Madeyganj, Lucknow, after suspected cow remains were found outside a temple. Authorities swiftly intervened to control the situation, labeling it a conspiracy to disrupt peace. Police are investigating intensely, urging citizens to avoid spreading rumors and to report suspicious activities to maintain communal harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions soared in Lucknow's Madeyganj area as locals discovered suspected cow remains outside a temple, igniting outrage. Prompt intervention by police and local leaders maintained order.
Authorities described the incident as a 'major conspiracy to disturb communal harmony,' with BJP MLA Neeraj Bora vowing to catch the culprits. A thorough investigation is ongoing.
Police are gathering evidence and cautioning the public against using social media to spread rumors. Peace is paramount, with officials urging the community to verify information through proper channels.
