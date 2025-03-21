Left Menu

Tragic Loss: 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Community Demands Justice

A 9-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Manipur's Churachandpur district. Her body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a relief camp. It is suspected that she was raped. The incident has sparked outrage, with community groups demanding justice for this heinous crime.

Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:23 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Manipur's Churachandpur district as a 9-year-old girl's lifeless body was discovered under suspicious circumstances. Police reported that she went missing Thursday evening, and her body, showing signs of violence, was found near a relief camp.

The victim's body displayed multiple injuries, particularly around the throat, raising suspicions of sexual assault. Police have detained 15 individuals for questioning, although no arrests have been made to date. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further evidence.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the act, describing it as a grave crime against humanity, and urged authorities to promptly deliver justice. Organizations like the Zomi Mother's Association (ZMA) have echoed calls for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the need for swift justice.

