Tragic Loss: 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Community Demands Justice

A tragic incident unfolded in Manipur's Churachandpur district as a 9-year-old girl's lifeless body was discovered under suspicious circumstances. Police reported that she went missing Thursday evening, and her body, showing signs of violence, was found near a relief camp.

The victim's body displayed multiple injuries, particularly around the throat, raising suspicions of sexual assault. Police have detained 15 individuals for questioning, although no arrests have been made to date. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further evidence.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the act, describing it as a grave crime against humanity, and urged authorities to promptly deliver justice. Organizations like the Zomi Mother's Association (ZMA) have echoed calls for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the need for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)