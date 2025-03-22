Israeli Forces Target Syrian Military Sites
The Israeli military launched strikes against two Syrian military bases, Tadmur and T4, citing the presence of strategic military capabilities at these locations.
The Israeli military announced on Friday that it conducted aerial strikes on two Syrian military installations. The attacks targeted Tadmur and T4 bases, which the Israeli forces claimed contained strategic military capabilities that posed a threat.
According to the official statement, the decision to attack these sites was based on intelligence suggesting that these locations were used for purposes that could endanger Israel's security.
While details remain sparse, this incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and Israel's intent to neutralize perceived threats emanating from neighboring territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
