Delhi Court to Rule on Defamation Case Involving Political Heavyweights
A Delhi court is set to decide on a defamation complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against former Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Dikshit alleges they made false claims at a press conference, accusing him of taking money from the BJP and colluding in elections.
A Delhi court is poised to issue its decision on April 3 regarding a criminal defamation complaint initiated by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against former chief minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The case centers on allegations that the duo made defamatory statements during a press conference.
During proceedings on Saturday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal reserved the court's order after hearing preliminary submissions from legal representatives of the involved parties. The decision hinges on whether a case should proceed based on the initial evidence presented.
The complaint alleges that Atishi and Singh attempted to harm Dikshit's reputation by asserting that he accepted significant funds from the BJP. Moreover, they claimed that the Congress party colluded with the BJP to undermine the AAP in last month's assembly elections.
