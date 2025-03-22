Delimitation Debate: Fair Representation Beyond Population

The call for fair representation in the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise intensified as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren cast his support behind Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. On Saturday, Soren emphasized that basing delimitation solely on population is neither fair nor equitable.

Soren's comments follow a call for an expert panel to develop a political and legal strategy concerning the issue. He expressed his support at the Joint Action Committee meeting convened by Stalin in Chennai, which included leaders from Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, and other states.

Concerns arose during the meeting about the adverse effects of population-based delimitation on states like Tamil Nadu. Soren also noted past attempts to reduce reserved tribal seats in Jharkhand, underscoring the need for careful consideration in future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)