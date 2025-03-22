Left Menu

Calf Carcass Controversy Sparks Outrage in Mattu Village

The improper disposal of calf carcasses in Mattu village near Jammu city sparked protests, as residents perceived it as a sacrilegious act. Police investigations revealed the calves were stillborn and warned against spreading rumors. Authorities urged calm and proper disposal of remains to prevent further incidents.

The discovery of improperly disposed calf carcasses in Mattu village has ignited tensions, leading to a law-and-order situation. Villagers expressed outrage over what they termed a sacrilegious act.

Police investigations revealed that the calves were stillborn, born to a cow owned by Sumit Choudhary. Instead of a proper burial, the carcasses were discarded in a public area, causing an uproar.

Authorities acted swiftly, with senior police officers and government officials demanding residents maintain calm and warning against rumor-mongering to avoid escalating tensions.

