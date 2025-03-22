Calf Carcass Controversy Sparks Outrage in Mattu Village

The discovery of improperly disposed calf carcasses in Mattu village has ignited tensions, leading to a law-and-order situation. Villagers expressed outrage over what they termed a sacrilegious act.

Police investigations revealed that the calves were stillborn, born to a cow owned by Sumit Choudhary. Instead of a proper burial, the carcasses were discarded in a public area, causing an uproar.

Authorities acted swiftly, with senior police officers and government officials demanding residents maintain calm and warning against rumor-mongering to avoid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)